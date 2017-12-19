Home Entertainment English

Netflix's 'Bright' an interesting exploration of how we treat each other: Will Smith

Published: 19th December 2017 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2017 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Poster for the film 'Bright'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Hollywood actor Will Smith on Monday admitted that he got attracted towards his forthcoming Netflix film "Bright" as it raises questions on racism and class division present in the society.

"Bright" is an action-thriller that takes place in an alternate present-day south Los Angeles. And director David Ayer feels "Bright" is a fairy tale with a moral message embedded in it.

Watch the official trailer of the Netflix film here:

It was a moment of happiness when Smith, along with his co-stars Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace and director David Ayer, announced that they have added India to the list of countries they are travelling to promote the film. They came here on Monday to discuss the film in detail, as well as attend the India premiere of the Netflix project.

"One of the central aspects of why I wanted to make the movie was the flip of the social ladder (the story presents). In 'Bright', elves are the halves who have, and the orcs are the other halves of have-nots. Humans are in the middle. It was a great exploration for me to be able to play a character which was higher in the social ladder and to realise how everybody is just looking for a sense of superiority," Smith said at a roundtable interview here.

"Everybody is looking to feel better than somebody. That is what our ego does and whether it is racism or sexism or nationalism, it is really just a quest for our individual and collective ego to feel like we are good enough. We feel we are good enough by being better than someone else. I never comprehended that before playing this character. To think about this perspective was deeply spiritual and intellectually informative."

Smith also said that the movie is an "interesting exploration of how we treat each other".

For "Bright", Ayer picked up a story with modern day sensibilities set in present day, but added mythological characters to give a fantastical touch to the story while addressing real issues.

"It is an entertaining movie. There is fun and action. It shows a great relationship between Will and Joel, but it also has a message in there because it is a bit of fairy tale. It is a safe way to talk about things. I just hope some people will open their eyes a little bit and open their heart a little bit (after watching the film)," Ayer told IANS.

The film, which will premiere on Friday on the streaming site, tells story of two police officers, one a human, the other an orc, who get stuck with each other, but bond and get to know each other during a rough night. There are racial undertones, and puts spotlight on diversity as well as the class divide.

To Edgerton, "Bright" is reminiscent of "when you put a bunch of different cultures and expect they could all integrate".

"The movie is also proposing that how do we all get in together and how do we get along and how do we do that by not judging each other and not being violent towards each other," he said.

It took over three hours daily for Edgerton to get the look of the orc Jakoby.

About the process, Smith said that he didn't see Edgerton's face for 50 days straight.

"It was sad because I was walking on sets and people were doing their thing and I walk by they would look at me and look away. I felt like I didn't belong there," Edgerton added.

Rapace feels "Bright" is a multi-layered story, and can be watched again and again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Will Smith Netflix bright Noomi Rapace

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp