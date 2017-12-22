Home Entertainment English

Finally, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official engagement photos released

Britain's Kensington Palace has released two official photos of Prince Harry and his fiancee, Meghan Markle, to mark the couple's engagement.

Published: 22nd December 2017

One of the photos is an intimate black-and-white portrait of the royal couple Harry-Meghan embracing. AP Photo

By Associated Press

LONDON: Britain's Kensington Palace has released two official photos of Prince Harry and his fiancee, Meghan Markle, to mark the couple's engagement. One of the photos is an intimate black-and-white portrait of the couple embracing, while the other is a more formal picture of the two sitting together holding hands. Both show off Markle's engagement ring.

The other is a more formal picture of the two sitting together holding hands. AP Photo

The photographs were taken by fashion and celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski earlier this week on the grounds of Frogmore House, a royal-owned country house in Windsor.

READ | Priyanka Chopra might be bridesmaid at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding next year

Lubomirski said in a statement: "I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them, such was their happiness together."

The couple, who announced their engagement last month, will be married May 19 at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.

