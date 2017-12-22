Singers Liam Payne, Rita Ora tease 'Fifty Shades Freed' soundtrack

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singers Liam Payne and Rita Ora have teased fans that they are set to release a soundtrack for the "Fifty Shades Freed" movie.



The One Direction star and "Your song" hitmaker, who plays Mia Grey -- the sister of lead star Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) in the saga -- shared a photograph of them looking glamorous on their social media channels on Wednesday, with the movie's name as the hashtag.



They both captioned the post: "#FiftyShadesFreed".



If they have collaborated for the track, Payne would follow the footsteps of his former bandmate Zayn Malik who did "I don't wanna live forever" with Taylor Swift for "Fifty Shades Darker".

