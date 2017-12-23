Ed Sheeran in the viedo of Shape of you. (Photo:YouTube)

NEW YORK: Chart-topping musician Ed Sheeran has revealed that he didn't think ''much'' of his hit single 'Shape of You'.

According to The New York Times, the 26-year-old musician has confessed he never thought a lot about the tune and also, that he never expected to be the person singing it.

He said, “None of us thought that much into it. I didn't make the song to be mine to sing.”

Songwriter Johnny McDaid, who was present there at the same time, shared that the record came together surprisingly quickly because Ed is so impatient in the studio.

McDaid explained, “I honestly believe it's because Ed is so impatient that he can't wait for me to get a drum sound up. So he goes out and he says, 'I'll just do it on the guitar.' This is fifteen minutes into meeting him and we're away. We're off.”

The ‘Galway Gal’ hit-maker added that he makes constant efforts to create a “stripped'” sound. He said, “I'm always a fan of keeping it more stripped. I'm an acoustic artist, first and foremost.”

Recently, the 26-year-old musician is Amazon Music's most-streamed artist of 2017, with two songs from 'Divide' in the top five.

He has also been named as the biggest star on YouTube in the UK in 2017, topping the site's most popular video lists for the year.