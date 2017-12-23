NEW DELHI: After a record-breaking opening and good word of mouth from the critics, ‘The Last Jedi’ seems to be facing a backlash from many ardent fans of ‘Star Wars’ for its thin narrative.

But this does not bother director Rian Johnson that his film is sparking so many debates.

In response to a fan asking whether he thought it was a good thing that 'The Last Jedi' has been so polarising among audiences, Johnson wrote in a tweet, “The goal is never to divide or make people upset, but I do think the conversations that are happening were going to have to happen at some point if sw is going to grow, move forward, and stay vital.”

Critics praised the film and it holds a 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but it has only a 56 percent audience score on the movie aggregator.

‘The Last Jedi’ had a near-record breaking opening and shows no sign of slowing down, raking in as much as USD 120 million between Wednesday and Monday alone.

Still, in spite of that, the film has proved divisive online among fans, with many railing against the film’s depiction of Luke Skywalker, aspects of the Force, and other subplots.