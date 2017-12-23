MUMBAI: British actor and author Ross Kemp is set to host a TV show which will showcase the untold stories of men and women suffering from war, crime, violence and poverty.

Kemp will take on five of the most important global issues with access to some of the world's most dangerous locations, uncovering the lives of people living on the edge on Discovery Channel, read a statement.

The show which is titled "Extreme World" will premiere on Sunday.

The "EastEnders" star will confront people responsible for the adverse situations. He will aslo be travelling to various locations - from the underworld of neo-Nazis in Mongolia to the migrants risking all to get into the USA, followed by his interaction with the elephant poachers in Mozambique to the slums of Columbia convulsed by cocaine fueled violence and finally to the frontline of the war against ISIS in Syria.