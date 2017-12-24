London: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is "archiving all" of North West's clothes, and she hopes her four-year-old daughter will appreciate this effort when she is older.



The 37-year-old television personality has taken to social media to reveal she is keeping hold of all of her four-year-old daughter's garments, including an embellished jacket, a Givenchy dress, the garment her oldest child donned for her baptism, as well as "so many dope" items, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



Speaking in a string of videos, which have been shared on the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's Snapchat account, she said: "I'm archiving all of North's looks, the Saint West jacket.



"Remember this? Remember this? Remember this fashion show outfit?"



Kim also has two-year-old son Saint with her rapper husband Kanye West.

