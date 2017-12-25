WASHINGTON: Amidst the protests in Israel calling for artists to boycott playing shows in the country, Lorde cancelled a concert at Tel Aviv Convention Centre on June 5.

According to a statement she wrote, it read, “i've received an overwhelming number of messages & letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and i think the right decision at the time is to cancel the show,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

"I pride myself on being an informed young citizen, and i have done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinions before deciding to book a show in tel aviv, but i'm not proud to admit i didn't make the right call on this one,” she added.

The note saying, "tel aviv, it's been a dream of mine to visit this beautiful part of the world for many years, and i'm truly sorry to reverse my commitment to come play for you. i hope one day we can all dance."

Lorde was set to play at the Tel Aviv Convention Centre, as a part of her ‘Melodrama’ world tour, in support of her album of the same name.

‘Melodrama’ has been nominated by Grammy voters for album of the year, placing the artist in competition with Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino and Bruno Mars.