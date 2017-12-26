LONDON: Actor James Norton says being linked to James Bond was "wonderful".

Before Daniel Craig agreed to play James Bond again, Norton was a frontrunner to take over.

The 32-year-old actor now hopes Craig does "five more movies" so he can keep the rumours at bay, reports bbc.co.uk.

"It's lovely, wonderful and complimentary to be involved in that conversation but it's just a rumour mill and that's as far as it goes," Norton said.

At the moment, Norton is looking forward to drama "McMafia". The eight-part series sees him play a successful banker who is drawn into his family's Russian underworld -- with 007 comparisons.

In episode one, he appears in a tuxedo, mingles with women at a casino, fights bad guys and appears in the sea in some tight trunks.

"I did mention at the time that those scenes would possibly contribute to the (Bond) rumours but 'McMafia' is its own beast. I hope Daniel Craig does five more movies and can keep the rumours on himself. I'm a big fan of his and - selfishly - I'd like him to carry on."