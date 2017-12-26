Lucky are those of you who love binge watching. With platforms like Netflix and Hulu that are flourishing, here are some series that you can plan to binge on for the next year.

Castle Rock: If you like a daily dose of horror, this is for you. Castle Rock is a psychological horror series based on the stories of Stephen King. The series will contain characters from the writers popular novels including It, Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, Dreamcatcher, Night Shift, The Green Mile, Misery, Hearts in Atlantis, and The Shining. JJ Abrams (director of Star Wars: The Force Awakens) will be the executive producer for the series.

Black Lightning: Begin your new year with this DC character. Developed by Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil, the series is about the superhero Black Lightning who rises to power again after a break. Black Lightning is played by Cress Williams and the show will premiere on January 16th.

The Office: Are you missing Michael Scott and the folks at Dunder Mifflin? Not to worry because the team at NBC are planning to revive the show in 2018. The show may not star Steve Carell, but some of the characters will be retained. The original series was a mockumentary which is set in an office, starring Steve Carell, John Krisinski, Rainn Wilson, and Jenna Fischer.

A still from The Office

Instinct: Based on James Patterson novel, this is a crime series that will air on March 11th 2018. It is about a former CIA agent, played by Alan Cumming, who has become a professor and author and is asked to get back in to the field to stop a serial killer.

The Watergate series: George Clooney and Netflix are pairing up to make a series on the Watergate scandal. The series is yet to be named, but may come out next year. A popular version of the same story was a 1976 film called ''All the President's men''. What role would Clooney play?

Grown-ish: Are you looking for something light to watch? Meet Zoey Johnson (played by Yara Shahidi) as she heads off to college. This sitcom is a spin-off from the series 'Black-ish', which is about an upper middle class African-American family. Grown-ish will premiere in January 2018.

Unsolved: This is probably the most exciting of them all. Unsolved is an anthology-drama, about the murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. The series will be based on a book by Greg Kading.