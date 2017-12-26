Game of Thrones may have been the most awaited show of 2017 with the hype that has surrounded it for the last few seasons, but let’s move beyond the obvious. There are many shows that have got many of us addicted to already make us ardent fans even though they are only in their first season.

The Handmaid’s Tale

The dystopian fiction series is based in a post-Civil War America in a futuristic perspective-based on a book by Canadian writer Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, by the same name. The handmaid’s being the main characters in the series are assigned to the houses of the elite where apart from the daily chores they have to submit to ritualized rape and bear child for the couples they work for. Apart from having won seven Emmy awards, the show has received critical acclaim by fans for its perfect depiction and cinematography.

Stranger Things 2

The first season turned the world of television series, literally upside down, breathing new life into the kind of shows people watched. Stranger Things Season 2 has stood out in more ways than one and El (Eleven) along with the band of boys with new entrants, is a treat to watch. Will Byers’ strange recovery is seemingly accepted by everybody including family and friends but it is still not over with the big looming mysterious creature in the shadows. Sergeant Hopper has gained much more prominence and so have Will’s friends and several new characters giving the show an extra edge.

13 Reasons Why

The show which got popular through Netflix started with a bang but went on to receive flak because of the concept and its influence on teenagers. The concept based on suicide is that of a teenage girl who takes her own life but leaves behind a suicide note blaming 13 people who are partially responsible for her death. Interestingly, it is sent around to those very same people to read to make them feel guilty. There is not much being spoken about teenage suicide and the show succeeds in making a good case while leaving people intrigued with its raw portrayal.

Riverdale

An adaptation of the popular Archie’s comics, Riverdale delves into the world of Archie and his friends Veronica, Betty and Jughead but surrounded by the mysterious drowning of popular quarterback Jason Blossom. Unlike the original comic series that revolves around love stories, highs school drama and obviously eating, thanks to Jughead, the 2017 show goes behind the perfect image of the town Riverdale to reveal the darker side.

Marvel's Defenders

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding like never before and with so much happening it can be difficult to choose from but Defender’s does justice to all the characters involved – Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Daredevil, all of which also have separate series based on their story in Hell’s Kitchen. The Defender’s, however, brings all of them together to fight a common enemy through their unique powers multiplying the treat of the Marvel Universe by four and also letting fans get a taste of the Universe beyond the Avengers.