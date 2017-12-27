NEW DELHI: Looks like the ‘Dark Side’ of the ‘Force’ has got to the Jedi master too.

Mark Hamill, who plays the role of Luke Skywalker in the eighth installment of the epic ‘Star Wars’ franchise, ‘The Last Jedi’, took to Twitter to apologise for his recent comments criticising the director Rian Johnson’s portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the latest movie.

The actor wrote that he should have kept his thoughts on the matter out of the public and that Johnson made a great film.

He tweeted, “I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public. Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill.”

This response comes after he said that he had trouble accepting what Rian Johnson saw for Luke, adding, “But again, I mean, I have to say, having seen the movie I was wrong. I think being pushed out of your comfort zone is a good thing because if I was just another benevolent Jedi training young padawans, we’ve seen it!”

In May too, Hamill recounted a discussion he had with Johnson after reading the script featuring the full return of Skywalker in The Last Jedi.

“I, at one point, had to say to Rian, ‘I pretty much fundamentally disagree with every choice you’ve made for this character. Now, having said that, I have gotten it off my chest, and my job now is to take what you’ve created and do my best to realize your vision,'” Hamill recalled.

More recently, in an interview given to a leading Spanish outlet, he shared that he almost had to think of Luke as another character and did not take him as his Luke Skywalker.

Hamill's comments have not stopped 'The Last Jedi' from soaring to USD 792 million worldwide (and counting) at the box office, with a 91 percent critical score on the review site RottenTomatoes.

Meanwhile, audiences have been more disgruntled, giving The Last Jedi a 52 percent approval score.