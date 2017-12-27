LOS ANGELES: Model Kendall Jenner has announced the end of her 2-year-old app KendallJ.com and said her goals and priorities will change in the coming year.

"As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing," the 22-year-old said on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I've had an incredible 2-plus years connecting with all of you, but I've made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018. I hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as I have, and I am looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you," she added.

Kendall's announcement came after she celebrated Christmas with her famous family here.