LOS ANGELES: Rapper Nicki Minajs "Motorsport" pink lemonade braids took more than 36 hours to create.

Hairstylist Kim Kimble, who is behind singer Beyonce Knowles' braids in the "Formation" music video, teamed up with Minaj for her look that appears in her latest music video "Motorsport". It took over 36 hours to create, and required the assistance of a team of six extra stylists to complete, reports usmagazine.com.

The style, which has been dubbed "Pink Lemonade", blends the floor-length hair with the intricate braids that Beyonce rocked in "Lemonade" with a twist.

Kimble posted behind-the-scenes video of the look in action to her Instagram account.

