NEW DELHI: One year after the death of the most iconic ‘Star Wars’ actor Carrie Fisher, many Hollywood stars took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to the late actress on the anniversary of her death.

Among those who remembered the actress were Billie Lourd (daughter of Carrie Fisher) and Mark Hamill, who appeared alongside Fisher in the iconic franchise as Luke Skywalker, who paid heartwarming tributes to the late actress.

Taking it to Twitter, Hamill paid homage to his late co-star with a quote from the new ‘Star Wars’ film.

He wrote, “No one's ever really gone,” citing a line his character says to Fisher's in the current ‘Star Wars’ movie, ‘The Last Jedi.’

Her daughter, Billie Lourd, also remembered the actress on Instagram, revealing that she travelled to Norway to honor her mother.

“My momby [sic] had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her. We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises. And she did. I love you times infinity,” wrote Lourd.

Actress Laura Dern, Fisher's co-star on ‘The Last Jedi,’ wrote her own tribute on Instagram beside a split photo of Fisher in ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ and ‘The Last Jedi’.

She wrote, “To a goddess, an icon, and a truth-teller. The deepest kind of inspiration. Thinking today of the privilege of knowing you.”

Fisher's own pup also remembered his mom today. “We miss you more than ever,” read a message shared on an Instagram account for Gary Fisher, her beloved dog.

Fisher died on 27 December last year aged 60, after a heart attack.