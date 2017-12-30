This undated photo provided by the Habersham County Sheriff's Office shows Aaron Carter. Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia. Habersham County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Floyd Canup says the 29-year-old Carter and Madison Parker were arrested Saturday, July 15, 2017. Carter is accused of drunken driving and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and paraphernalia. | AP

LOS ANGELES: Singer Aaron Carter has opened up about his friendship with late Michael Jackson and how he is determined to live despite getting down to the same weight as the King of Pop when he died.

"There were times when I would get scared. I would stress out because of all the stuff going on inside of me, and then I'd lose all this weight, and then I get in a bad relationship. Then that s*** would stress me out, and then I would be emaciated - 115 pounds. I couldn't believe it," Carter told usmagazine.com.

"Michael died at 115 pounds. It was heartbreaking," Carter continued, referring to Jackson, who passed away in June 2009 from the combination of drugs in his body at the time.

"I love Michael, but that's not going to be me. Look at me. Look at my transformation, in months … My health is very important. Health is very important for everybody, and I was so scared."

The former child star checked into a rehabilitation centre at the end of September after being arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana that summer.