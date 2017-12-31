CAPE TOWN: Actor-director Richard E. Grant says he was robbed at an ATM here.

Grant visited his hometown Swaziland in Africa to celebrate Christmas and later headed to Cape Town.

The 60-year-old said on Twitter that the incident happened on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He documented his ordeal on the micro-blogging site, but appeared to brush off the encounter as he headed to the beach later that day to spend time with his daughter Olivia during their getaway.

Showcasing a beach of Cape Town, Grant wrote: "Feel like a right mug having been mugged at an ATM in Cape Town."

The "Game of Thrones" star didn't reveal any details about the incident.

