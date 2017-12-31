LOS ANGELES: Veteran "Star Wars" composer John Williams is set to write the theme for the Han Solo standalone film, slated for release on May 25.

Williams revealed his involvement in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" during in an interview with Variety.

"The present plan is that I'm writing a theme for Han Solo, and John Powell is going to write the score, which he'll do brilliantly," Williams says.

Powell was announced as the primary composer for "Solo" back in July.

"What I will do is offer this to John, and to (director) Ron Howard, and if all parties are happy with it, then I will be happy. John (Powell) will complete the score. He will write all the rest of the themes and all of the other material, which I'm going to be very anxious to hear." Williams has written the complete scores for all eight of the main "Star Wars" films, winning an Oscar for the 1977 original and nominations for three of the other seven.