Netflix has acquired the rights of 'The Irishman', Martin Scorsese's gangster drama starring robert De Niro and Al Pacino (Photo | Facebook)

Martin Scorsese, who has made the gangster genre sort of his forte is coming back with 'The Irishman', a dream come true for movie buffs. Netflix which changed movie streaming and gave nerds all over the world a purpose in their lives is backing the $105 million flick.

According to Indiewire, the streaming service will make the movie available to its 93 million subscribers in 190 countries.

Steve Zaillian has written the screenplay for the film, adapting from a novel titled "I Heard You Paint Houses" by Charles Brandt on the real life story of crime lord Frank Sheeran a.k.a The Irishman.

The pick is,'The Irishman' has scooped up some of the biggest Scorsese collaborators as well as some of the greatest living actors as well. Robert De Niro is starring as the mobster Frank 'Irishman' Sheeran while Al Pacino makes his first appearance in a Scorsese flick as Jimmy Hoffa, Sheeran's friend.

The two legends had shared screen space only once in their careers, in Michael Mann's crime classic, 'Heat' (1995).

Joe Pesci, a regular in Scorsese films will play Russell Bufalino, the Sicilian-born crime king and Harvey Keitel is set to play Angelo Bruno, another hardcore Sicilian-born mobster. Indiewire reports that though 'The Irishman' was initially backed by Paramount Pictures, the departure of chairman Brad Grey pushed Scorsese to arrange another package.

Robert De Niro had won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Scorsese's 'Raging Bull' (1980) and Joe Pesci won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his "I'm funny how" role from 'Goodfellas' (1990).

Martin Scorsese's latest movie was 'Silence', a historical drama about Portuguese Jesuit priests travelling to Japan to find their missing mentor.