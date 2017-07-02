Image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from 'Wonder Woman.' (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

Washington D.C.: The Princess of Themyscira has achieved another milestone.

According to Entertainment Weekly, ‘Wonder Woman’ has become the highest-grossing film within the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) of films.

Helmed by Patty Jenkins, the movie earned 2.685 million USD from Thursday screenings, bringing its cumulative domestic total at the time to 330.533 million USD, putting it past previous top earner ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’.

Now, with an additional 4.35 million USD on Friday, Wonder Woman’s total sits at 334.9 million USD.

‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ earned 330.36 million USD domestically throughout its theatrical run.

The movie still has to do a lot to surpass the worldwide total of ‘BvS,’ which is 873.26 million USD.

With 670.68 million USD worldwide, the movie already surpassed the international numbers for ‘Man of Steel’ (668.05 million USD) and the domestic total for ‘Suicide Squad’ (325.1 million USD).