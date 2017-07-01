NEW DELHI: After Adele was forced to pull out of the two final shows of her tour, her fans showed their love and support in a beautiful way.

After damaging her vocal chords, the 29-year-old pop superstar was left with no choice but to cancel her tour, telling fans she had been left “heartbroken.”

But rather than lamenting the news at home, hundreds of fans flocked to Wembley Stadium to take part in sing-alongs of her classic hits such as ‘Someone Like You’ and ‘Hello’ after a social media call out appeared on Twitter with the hashtag ‘SingForAdele.’

Other fans performed her songs in online videos to show their support.



One Insta-user wrote, “You couldn't perform for us, so we performed for you! We love you so much! ? @adele #singforadele #weloveyouadele” while another posted, “?@Adele couldn't sing for us so we sang for her! Over 300 Daydreamers?? #SingForAdele #WeLoveYouAdele”

