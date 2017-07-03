LOS ANGELES: Singer Rihanna, who is acting in "Valerian" and "Ocean's Eight", says while nobody works especially to win awards like Grammy or Oscar, it's always nice to get some "validation".

She spoke about her life as an actor in an interview with the 'The Sun' on Sunday, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I'd love to get there one day. Who doesn't want to be told they are doing a great job? Any validation that your work is impacting is rewarding. I work hard and put my all into everything I do but the rest isn't up to me.

"I don't think anyone makes an album thinking about winning a Grammy, or makes a movie thinking about winning an Oscar. What you do is work as hard as you can and if awards follow, then that's great."

Rihanna plays shape shifting entertainer Bubble in "Valerian". Though she didn't method act for the movie, she finds it interesting.

"It's pretty difficult to method act when it comes to playing a shape-shifting entertainer but, seriously, I have nothing but respect for the actors that do.

"If you look at the well-known method actors of the generation, they put in incredible performance after incredible performance. It's no coincidence. I just do what's best for the role, what's best for me, I'd love to do something dark and different and challenge myself."

The 28-year-old star insisted she will never act like a diva on a movie set.

"I offer myself like clay to directors. You don't do diva on film sets."