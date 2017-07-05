LOS ANGELES: Actor Tom Holland thinks no one is ready for "Avengers: Infinity War", which he believes is the biggest movie of all times.



The 21-year-old will be reprising his role as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel Comics Universe movie, and believes that not even the most devoted Marvel fans will be prepared for it, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



"It needs no teasing. That movie literally needs no teasing. It's going to be the biggest movie of all time. Believe me, no one is ready for that movie," Holland told Toronto Sun newspaper.



Holland's comments come after actor Chris Pratt said earlier this year that the movie which is set to bring the Avengers together with the Guardians ("Guardians of the Galaxy") will "transcend" the superhero genre.



Before his appearance in "Avengers: Infinity War", which is scheduled to release in April next year, Holland will be seen as Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" on Friday in India.