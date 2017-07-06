LOS ANGELES: Director Edgar Wright says he has been approached to write a sequel to his film "Baby Driver".

Wright's musical crime thriller "Baby Driver" has been received well.

The director opened up about the potential sequel offer from Sony Pictures Entertainment during a recent Spoiler Special Podcast, reports empireonline.com.

Wright said: "The studio have asked me to think about writing a sequel and it is one of the ones that I might do a sequel to because I think there's somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters. Baby has got to a new place."

"Baby Driver" is the story of a young and innocent getaway driver, Baby (played by Ansel Elgort), who gets caught up with a crime boss (essayed by Kevin Spacey) and his gang of criminals (Jon Hamm, Eiza Gonzalez and Jamie Foxx).

Talking further about the sequel, Wright added: "Most sequels you have to contrive something so they go back to square one, unless there's somewhere deeper for them to go. I think with ‘Baby Driver' there's more that you can do in that realm, and I sort of have an idea that if you did another (film) you would subvert his involvement in the crime in a different way so he's not the apprentice anymore."

"Baby Driver" released in India on June 30.