Home Entertainment English

'Modern Family' young stars get pay hike for season 9, 10

"Modern Family" young stars Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez have been locked in for two more seasons with new contracts that include salary increase.

Published: 26th July 2017 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2017 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

The Modern Family cast at the 2014 Emmys | AP

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Modern Family" young stars Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez have been locked in for two more seasons with new contracts that include salary increase.

The original children's cast of the comedy show -- Hyland, Winter, Gould and Rodriguez -- who grew up with the show and are now adults got the pay hike after lengthy on-and off-negotiations, reports deadline.com. 

The studio, 20th Century Fox TV, turned its attention to securing Hyland, Winter, Gould and Rodriguez after closing new two-year deals with stars Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Sofia Vergara in May that paved the way for a two-year "Modern Family" renewal.

The older co-stars secured salary increases of over 40 per cent, from about $350,000 an episode in the most recent Season 8 to about $500,000 in Season 9. 

According to deadline.com, the young actors scored significant pay increases that takes them over $100,000 an episode.

Production on Season 9 is slated to begin in early August. The show airs in India on Star World and Star World HD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modern Family Sarah Hyland Ariel Winter Nolan Gould

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp