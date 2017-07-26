'Modern Family' young stars get pay hike for season 9, 10

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Modern Family" young stars Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez have been locked in for two more seasons with new contracts that include salary increase.

The original children's cast of the comedy show -- Hyland, Winter, Gould and Rodriguez -- who grew up with the show and are now adults got the pay hike after lengthy on-and off-negotiations, reports deadline.com.

The studio, 20th Century Fox TV, turned its attention to securing Hyland, Winter, Gould and Rodriguez after closing new two-year deals with stars Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Sofia Vergara in May that paved the way for a two-year "Modern Family" renewal.

The older co-stars secured salary increases of over 40 per cent, from about $350,000 an episode in the most recent Season 8 to about $500,000 in Season 9.

According to deadline.com, the young actors scored significant pay increases that takes them over $100,000 an episode.

Production on Season 9 is slated to begin in early August. The show airs in India on Star World and Star World HD.