Kim Kardashian expresses disappointment over Trump's transgender military ban

The US President took to Twitter Wednesday morning to announce that he will bar transgender people from serving in the US military.

NEW DELHI: Kim Kardashian expressed her disappointment over President Donald Trump's  newly announced policy of banning transgenders in the United States armed forces, terming it "simply wrong".

Tweeting on the same to her 54.4 million followers, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star said,

"Banning transgender people from serving our country is simply wrong. We should be so grateful to anybody who wants to serve! "

 

On a related note, Kardashian's former step parent (earlier known as Bruce Jenner), Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican and transgender activist, too took to Twitter and said that Trump broke his promise to protect the LGBT community.

"There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?"

The President took to Twitter Wednesday morning to announce that he will bar transgender people from serving in the US military.

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US Military," Trump tweeted. 

Adding, "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

The announcement reverses an Obama-era policy that allowed transgender troops to serve openly in the military.

