Home Entertainment English

'The Hitman's Bodyguard' to hit Indian screens in August

The film stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

Published: 29th July 2017 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2017 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Action-comedy Hollywood film "The Hitman's Bodyguard" is scheduled to release in India on August 25.

Written by Tom O'Conner and directed by Patrick Hughes, "The Hitman's Bodyguard" will be released in 1000 screens across the country in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, read a statement from MVP Entertainment, which is bringing the movie to India. 

The film stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. 

The movie revolves around a relentless bodyguard and a manipulative assassin, usually pitted against each other, to spend a widely outrageous 24 hours and are forced to work together to defeat a callous and horrid Eastern European Dictator. 

The Hitman's Bodyguard Ryan Reynolds Samuel L. Jackson

Comments

