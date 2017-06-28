LOS ANGELES: Actor Brad Pitt is reportedly dating actress Sienna Miller, marking his first romance since splitting with Angelina Jolie.

The Hollywood stars have been trying to keep their dates a secret, according to new reports, but their cover was seemingly blown when they were seen looking very intimate in a Glastonbury VIP area over the past weekend, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The two were previously linked two months ago but Miller had denied any such development, calling the rumours "silly" and "predictable".

"It's early days, but they are very much into each other and enjoying a carefree, casual summer romance. They're both absolutely determined to keep everything under wraps.

"Their goal is to explore things without any massive publicity. It could all fizzle out, so they're waiting to see," a friend told The Sun on Tuesday.