Filmmakers have taken inspiration from various aspects of life. From personal experiences to novels, cartoons, and newspaper clippings, they have owed their existence to a lot of different material. And now, toys and board games, it appears, are proving to be powerful inspirations too. Here are films over the years that weren’t made at the drawing board but at the gaming board:

Battleship (2012)

Battleship is a pencil and paper game for two which dates back to World War 1. The on-screen adaptation, with the same name, was a military science fiction based on the story of a World War 2 battle ship and her crew. The film had a stellar cast which included Taylor Kitsch, Rihanna and Liam Neeson.

Clue (1985)

This comedy was based on the 67 year-old multiplayer board game, Cluedo. The game’s objective is to determine the murderer of the game’s victim, the location of the crime, and the weapon that was used. In keeping with the nature of the board game, the theatrical release of Clue included three possible endings, with different theatres receiving one of the three endings. Though the film didn’t do well at the box-office, it later developed a cult following. A new film based on this game is on the cards as well.

Dungeons & Dragons (2000)

Yet another legendary game, Dungeons & Dragons is a fantasy tabletop role-playing game that’s usually recognised as the father of the role-playing game industry. The 2000 film, despite having a cameo by Richard O’Brien (of The Crystal Maze TV show fame) and Tom Baker (Doctor Who), bombed at the box office. That didn’t stop the makers from coming up with a made-for-TV stand-alone sequel Dungeons and Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God in 2005 and Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness, a direct-to-DVD film in 2012.

G.I. Joe (2009)

The iconic action figures that represented the four branches of the U.S. armed forces is one of the most successful brands in the gaming industry that has spun a number of films, comics, television shows and video games. One of the few game-to-film adaptations that have been financially profitable, the two-part series, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) and G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013), saw an ensemble cast that included Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sienna Miller, Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis. With the game having the same parent company as the Transformers, Hasbro, there are now even rumours of a G.I. Joe-Transformers crossover film.

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Mars Attacks is a trading card series with a story arc that tells of the invasion of Earth by evil Martians. The film adaptation was a comic sci-fi directed by Tim Burton, featuring Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Pierce Brosnan, Danny DeVito, Sarah Jessica Parker and Natalie Portman. The film is known for being a parody of science-fiction films and including elements of black comedy and political satire.

Masters of the Universe (1987)

The emblematic action figurines of the Masters of the Universe, which includes characters such as He-Man and Skeletor, are as famous in our country as in the West. The 1987 fantasy action film saw Dolph Lundgren of Rocky IV and The Expendables fame playing the iconic role of He-Man. Though a commercial failure, the film enjoys cult status today. A reboot is expected to hit the screens by 2019.

Max Steel (2016)

Max Steel is a line of action figures that became an instant hit, thanks to the super-hit animated series based on them. This paved way for a superhero film in 2016. The film, however, was a failure.

Transformers (2007)

The Transformers was a line of toys, whose success led the way for a number of comic book series, animated TV series, and five live-action films directed by Michael Bay, with more on the way. Though criticised for weak plots, crude humour and overuse of product placements, Transformers is the 11th highest-grossing film series. The last two films, Dark of the Moon (2011) and Age of Extinction (2014) alone made over $1 billion. A Bumblebee spin-off, directed by Travis Knight, is scheduled for 2018, and a sixth film is to be released in 2019.