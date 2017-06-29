LONDON: This year “most searched for” porn star Mia Khalifa has landed in a controversy, that too for a selfie.

According to a report in Daily Star, the social media sensation has now been accused of taking her anger out on a man from San Antonio, Texas, who snapped a selfie with her without asking.

Accusing Mia of punching him on the face, the man posted a snap of his apparently bruised face and tweeted alongside, “Got a pic with Mia Khalifa and she punched me in the face and left a bruise.”

The tweet has since been in the news and trending on the micro-blogging site, with many of Mia’s fans coming up to her defence.

One Twitterer posted a selfie with the former porn-star and wrote, “Can't relate."

In response, Mia wrote, “You were the sweetest. Thank you for asking me nicely rather than jumping in front of me while I was walking and shoving a cam in my face.”

On the same note, the 24-year-old shot to fame in her native Lebanon, back in 2014, when she got intimate on camera, wearing a hijab.

Despite quitting the X-rated acting scene last year, Mia is still one of the most popular adult stars on Pornhub.