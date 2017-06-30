FILe - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, actor Hugh Jackman poses for photographers during a press conference of his film 'Logan' in Tokyo | AP

LOS ANGELES: Actor Hugh Jackman says he plays superhero Wolverine at his home for his children -- Ava and Oscar.

Jackman played the character for last time in 2017 film "Logan", but he says he likes to get back into the character on the weekends to entertain his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and their children, reports independent.co.uk.

"He'll come back, just not with me ... except Saturday nights at my house. I dress up," Jackman said on "Lorraine".

"When my kids are not doing their homework, I dress up and the claws come out, I just have to do that (raise an eyebrow) with the claws and it works," he added.