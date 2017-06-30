LOS ANGELES: Singer Katy Perry says One Direction star Niall Horan is always trying to flirt with her, but she is only ready to be his babysitter.

Perry, 32, believes that the nine-year age gap between her and Horan will never allow them to be in a relationship, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I see him around all the time, he's always trying to like get my number to like maybe flirt with me but I'm like 'I could babysit you I'm like your mum'," Perry said on a radio show.

Further talking about Horan, Perry said: "Niall's amazing, I love him -- I think we feel very connected in a way because I may have helped him get to 'The X Factor' to join his group and find his success."