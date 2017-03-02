The Black Prince set to hit screens worldwide in May

By ANI

NEW DELH: Based on a true story of Maharaja Dalip Singh, the Hollywood flick ‘The Black Prince,’ featuring Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj and Shabana Azmi, now has a release date as it is scheduled to hit the theatres worldwide on May 19, this year.

The 34-year-old actor-turned-singer, who'll be seen playing the lead role, said that he has high hopes from the movie and is quite excited for the film’s release.

“Most of the dialogues in the movie are in English. It has very few dialogues, which are in Punjabi and we are not planning to dub the movie in Punjabi,” he told ANI.

Sartaj further revealed that he composed the lyrics of the songs in the film.

The movie will also see Azmi, portraying the role Dalip Singh’s mother, Maharani Jind Kaur.

The story focuses on the last king of Sikh kingdom, Maharaja Dalip Sing. After the tragic death of his father, the young king is brought to live amongst the British elite. In an act of defiance of Queen Victoria and all those, he must set off on a journey of self-discovery to reclaim his identity, his faith and the Kingdom of Punjab.

The flick has already been selected in several film festivals all around the globe, mainly Cinequest, Houston World-Fest, Bentonville Film Festival, London Independent film festival and International film festival of South Asia.