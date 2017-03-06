Adele confirms marriage to Simon Konecki

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Grammy-winning singer Adele has confirmed that she is married to Simon Konecki.

At a concert in Brisbane, Australia this weekend, Adele said she is "married now," reported Entertainment Tonight.

Adele, 28, made the revelation while introducing her ballad "Someone Like You."

"I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record, because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth and I am addicted to that feeling.

"Obviously I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now. I've found my next person," she said.

Adele and Konecki have been together for more than five years and at the 2017 Grammys last month, the songstress had thanked her "husband" in an acceptance speech, fueling longtime speculation that she and Konecki, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Angelo, had quietly gotten married.