Home Entertainment English

Adele confirms marriage to Simon Konecki

Adele and Konecki have been together for more than five years and at the 2017 Grammys last month, the songstress had thanked her husband in an acceptance speech.

Published: 06th March 2017 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2017 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Adele at Philips Arena, Atlanta (Photo | facebook.com/adele)

Adele at Philips Arena, Atlanta (Photo | facebook.com/adele)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Grammy-winning singer Adele has confirmed that she is married to Simon Konecki.

At a concert in Brisbane, Australia this weekend, Adele said she is "married now," reported Entertainment Tonight.

Adele, 28, made the revelation while introducing her ballad "Someone Like You." 

"I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record, because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth and I am addicted to that feeling.

"Obviously I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now. I've found my next person," she said.

Adele and Konecki have been together for more than five years and at the 2017 Grammys last month, the songstress had thanked her "husband" in an acceptance speech, fueling longtime speculation that she and Konecki, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Angelo, had quietly gotten married.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adele Simon Konecki

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp