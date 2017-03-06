Hugh Jackman not cool like Wolverine, feels his son

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hugh Jackman's name is synonymous with The Wolverine, but the actor says his son Oscar thinks he's nothing like the film's leading character.



The actor spoke about his son, 16, during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", reports dailymail.co.uk.



Recalling a past incident where a friend of his son was gushing over the 48-year-old, Jackman told the host Stephen Colbert: "Dad is nothing like Wolverine. He's not tough, he's not cool."



"I remember my son having a friend come over. He was about 13 (at the time)," Jackman recalled.



He added: "The guy was peppering him with Wolverine questions and my son was like, nothing. Finally, I hear this 'Listen, dad is nothing like Wolverine. He's not tough, he's not cool. Don't ask me anything about it'."



Jackman currently stars in "Logan", the latest of the Wolverine spin-off series. It is his last appearance as Wolverine.



