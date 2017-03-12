LONDON: Singer Katherine Jenkins has hit back at former footballer David Beckham over his comment that she didn't deserve to be recognised by Order of the British Empire (OBE).



Jenkins says she felt hurt by Beckham's comments, reports mirror.co.uk.



"I'm a human being. Of course something like that would be hurtful," Jenkins told Fabulous magazine.



"But at the same time I've learned that when you're famous sometimes you get dragged into things you shouldn't be involved in. Sometimes people feel like they know you, but actually they know nothing about you," she added.



Her comments come just weeks after hackers leaked Beckham's emails and publicised them.



In one mail, he had written: "Katherine Jenkins OBE for what? Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke. F*****g joke."

