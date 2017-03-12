MELBOURNE: Singer Justin Bieber, who has been keeping a low profile for some time now, slammed a female fan here and said she made him sick.



The incident took place prior to Bieber's show here on Friday night, reports dailymail.co.uk.



The fan, named Sabah Helal, asked Bieber for a photograph. However, Bieber didn't seem in a good mood, and said: "You make me sick."



Approaching his car, Helal said to Bieber: "Hey Justin, can we have a photo?"



Snubbing her request, Bieber replied: "You're invading my privacy, I don't want a photo."

