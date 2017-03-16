Home Entertainment English

President Trump responds to Snoop Dogg’s video featuring clown Trump

Snoop's video touched on a range of issues including police shootings, but the most controversial aspect of it is a clown dubbed "Ronald Klump"- clearly mocking the President. 

Published: 16th March 2017 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2017 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Snoop Dogg (File Photo | AP)

Three days after popular rapper Snoop Dogg released his music video where he fires a fake pistol at a ‘clown’ lookalike of Donald Trump, the President finally responded to the track and tore the artist apart in his trademark ‘tweet’ style. 

The video for "Lavender" (Nightfall Remix) ft. Kaytranada & Snoop Dogg dropped this weekend and features the rapper and a cast of clowns, including one played by actor Michael Rapaport, reports CNN.

Snoop's video touched on a range of issues including police shootings, but the most controversial aspect of it is a clown dubbed "Ronald Klump"- clearly mocking the President. 

The video shows a mock breaking news segment where Klump is seen at a "Clown House" press conference where the TV news ticker reads "Ronald Klump wants to deport all doggs."

Later, Snoop Dogg is seen firing a fake pistol at Klump as he stands with his hands raised. Also, Klump appears at the end of the video, in chains. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Snoop Dogg
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp