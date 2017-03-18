LOS ANGELES: Bill Condons directorial "Beauty and the Beast" is reportedly getting a sequel.



The production company Disney wants to continue making the next instalment to follow the success of the Emma Watson and Dan Stevens starrer, reports HollywoodLife.com.



"With the expected monster opening of 'Beauty and the Beast' and the excitement that has surrounded the film, they are already considering a sequel to be released around 2019 or 2020," said a source.



"They want everyone back for an original story. It is the next phase of what Disney would like to do with their live-action sequels to their animated classics," the source added.



The sequel won't be surprising for some people who are familiar with the "Beauty and the Beast" movie franchise.



"Beauty and the Beast" (1991) had three direct-to-video instalments. Set within the events of the first animated film, "Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas" came first and served as holiday special in 1997, followed by "Belle's Magical World" in 1998.



The third instalment, "Belle's Tale of Friendship", was released a year later in 1999 to promote Disney's TV series titled "Sing Me a Story with Belle".



Currently, the production company is busy developing live-action remakes of "The Lion King", "Dumbo" and "The Little Mermaid".