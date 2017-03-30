Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift loving her break from social media

Taylor Swift, who has kept herself away from social media for a while now, is reportedly taking a long hiatus from the cyber world, and she is "loving her break".

Singing sensation Taylor Swift. | (File Photo/AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Taylor Swift, who has kept herself away from social media for a while now, is reportedly taking a long hiatus from the cyber world, and she is "loving her break".

Swift has been absent from Twitter and Instagram.

According to a source, Swift wants to clear her mind from the hatred and negativity that she gets online.

"Taylor (Swift) is loving her break from social media," the source told hollywoodlife.com. 

"She enjoys being connected with her fans but she also struggles with the negativity and bullies that she deals with whenever she reads Instagram comments. 

"She will be back to posting more regularly soon. But for now she is really appreciating detoxing and being unplugged from some of the negative energy online," the source added.

On Twitter, Swift last posted a link to her song "I don't wanna live forever" in January end.

On Instagram, meanwhile, Swift last appeared three weeks ago when she shared a sketch of singer Lorde's single "Green light".

