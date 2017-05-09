Home Entertainment English

Harrison Ford meets bloodied Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049 trailer

The trailer opens with Gosling walking down a hallway where human figures are kept in glass cases.

Screen grab from Blade Runner 2049 trailer. (Photo|YouTube)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: “The key to the future is finally unearthed” in the new ‘Blade Runner 2049’ trailer.

Warner Bros. has released the first main trailer for the highly anticipated neo noir sci-fi movie ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and it has everything you have been waiting for.

Then we get the first glimpse of Jared Leto in the trailer, in which he is heard saying, “Every civilization was built off the back of a disposable war force. But I can only make so man,” while supporting the slime covered figure in his hands.

The actor is shown without any pupils in the footage.

Half way around the trailer, the fans are introduced to Harrison Ford pointing out a gun towards the ‘La La Land’ star.

WATCH THE TRAILER:

“You're a cop. I had your job once. I was good at it.'  He emerges from the shadows with a gun,” Ford tells Gosling, to which he replies, “I know.”

The trailer ends with Ryan Gosling knowing that he is special and his story is not over yet.

The footage is action packed and full of beautiful visuals. The background theme adds more intensity to it.

'Blade Runner 2049,' which picks up 30 years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K ( Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos.

Helmed by Denis Villeneuve, the flick stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and Jared Leto in important roles.

The movie is slated to release in the UK cinemas on October 6.

Comments

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp