Home Entertainment English

Katy Perry wants Taylor Swift to finish feud

Things got bitter between the two singers when Swift said that Perry took three of her backing dancers from her Red tour in 2012.

Published: 24th May 2017 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2017 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Katy Perry | AP

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Katy Perry, who has been embroiled in a feud with singer Taylor Swift since a long time now, says the latter should finish the fight as she started it.

Things got bitter between the two singers when Swift said that Perry took three of her backing dancers from her Red tour in 2012. 

Later in 2014, Swift released the single "Bad blood", which was believed to be about her feud with Perry. Now Perry seems to have retaliated with new single "Swish Swish", which is also reportedly about their battle.

However, Perry says she is fed up of the fight, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Speaking about her new single on "The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special", Perry said: "That's true, there is a situation. Honestly, it's really like she (Swift) started it and it's time for her to finish it."

Perry added: "She wouldn't speak to me. I do the right thing anytime that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shut-down and then she writes a song about me and I'm like "OK, cool, cool, cool. That's how you wanna deal with it?"'

"But, what I wanna say is that I'm ready for that B.S. (bulls**t) to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something and there's going to be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there's going to be a reaction. It's all about karma."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Katy Perry Taylor Swift Bad blood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp