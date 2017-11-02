Did Lady Gaga just get engaged?

By ANI

MELBOURNE: It seems like the Mother Monster has finally found her companion.

If reports are to be believed, musician Lady Gaga is engaged to boyfriend Christian Carino after just 10 months of dating, according to US Weekly.

According to sources, the Grammy-winning singer, 31, and the CAA talent agent, 48, secretly got engaged over the summer after Carino asked the singer’s father for his permission.

Although plans for a wedding are said to be on hold while the singer battles chronic pain condition, fibromyalgia.

The illness forced her to postpone her European tour until next year.

Her Netflix documentary, ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two,’ she opened up about living with the chronic pain condition that causes fatigue and extreme pain, difficulty sleeping, problems with memory and concentration, headaches and irritable bowel syndrome.

Christian was previously linked to ‘The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan, while Gaga was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before they split after five years in July 2016.