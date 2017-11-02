Kevin Spacey taking a break from acting to seek treatment

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Kevin Spacey is taking time off from acting to seek evaluation and treatment following multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time," his representative said in a statement to Variety.

The news comes less than a week after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making an unwanted sexual advance at him when he was 14-years-old.

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos and American documentary filmmaker Tony Montana have also come forward with accounts of how Spacey allegedly made unwanted advances towards them.

Production on the sixth and last season of Netflix's "House of Cards," in which Spacey plays the lead role of Frank Underwood, has since been suspended.

The streaming service, which said it was "deeply troubled" by Rapp's allegation, is also behind "Gore," an upcoming biopic starring Spacey as the American writer Gore Vidal. Shooting on the project wrapped last month in Italy.

MasterClass has also pulled the Oscar winner's USD 90 online class on acting from its service.

Hit TV drama "This Is Us" has removed a reference to Spacey from one of its episodes following the allegations.