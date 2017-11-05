Waiting to feel less angry: Uma Thurman on harassment scandal

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Uma Thurman, who has worked with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on films like the "Kill Bill" franchise and "Pulp Fiction", says she has lots to say but wants to wait till she feels "less angry".

"I've been waiting to feel less angry," Thurman said in an interview to Access Hollywood, reports deadline.com.

"I don't have a tiny soundbite for you, because I am not a child and I have learned that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself. So, I've been waiting to feel less angry, and when I'm ready, I'll say what I have to say," she added.

The number of women coming forward with harassment and assault allegations against men in power in Hollywood is growing each day. Prominent actresses including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lupita Nyong'o and Ashley Judd have revealed they were harassed or abused early in their careers.

Thurman said their decision to speak out was "commendable".