Home Entertainment English

Waiting to feel less angry: Uma Thurman on harassment scandal

The number of women coming forward with harassment and assault allegations against men in power in Hollywood is growing each day.

Published: 05th November 2017 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2017 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Uma Thurman | AP

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Uma Thurman, who has worked with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on films like the "Kill Bill" franchise and "Pulp Fiction", says she has lots to say but wants to wait till she feels "less angry".

"I've been waiting to feel less angry," Thurman said in an interview to Access Hollywood, reports deadline.com.

"I don't have a tiny soundbite for you, because I am not a child and I have learned that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself. So, I've been waiting to feel less angry, and when I'm ready, I'll say what I have to say," she added.

The number of women coming forward with harassment and assault allegations against men in power in Hollywood is growing each day. Prominent actresses including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lupita Nyong'o and Ashley Judd have revealed they were harassed or abused early in their careers.

Thurman said their decision to speak out was "commendable".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp