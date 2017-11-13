‘House of Cards’ writers rushing to re-write season 6 after Spacey’s exit

By ANI

NEW YORK:: The fate of Netflix series ‘House of Cards’ has been up in air since the allegations of sexual misconduct levied against Kevin Spacey which saw the streaming service cut its ties from the actor.



The ardent fans of the show were left to think, will they will ever get to see what was recently announced would be the sixth and final season.



But, now according to a report in CNN, the showrunners Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, who took over from Beau Willimon for season 5, are “racing against the clock” to rework the show's conclusion without Spacey.



Though, Gibson and Pugliese have not made any public statements about the future of the show.



The decision is expected to be made within a fortnight as many crew members will have contractual obligations to work on other shows.



The streaming giant announced that Season 6 would be the last for “House of Cards” when it stopped the production in the wake of Anthony Rapp’s accusations.



‘House of Card’s season 5 ended with Claire, the First Lady, replacing her husband as President after a season of manipulation.

