Ed Sheeran is godfather to James Blunt's son

Singer-musician James Blunt previously named the late "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher as the godmother of his son, whose name has not been revealed.

Published: 26th November 2017 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2017 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Ed Sheeran (L) and James Blunt (R). (AP File Photos)

By IANS

LONDON: Singer Ed Sheeran has revealed that singer-musician James Blunt has made him the godfather to his son.

"James is like a brother to me, actually I'm not quite sure if I can say this, but I'm going to - he's just made me god­father to his son," Ed told thesun.co.uk.

He added: "To be honest, I think he's only done it because he knows I've got a good idea of what sort of person he'd want him to be when he grows up - an absolute lad. We're going to be brothers for life."

Blunt previously named the late "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher as the godmother of his son, whose name has not been revealed.

Fisher passed away in December last year.

TAGS
Ed Sheeran godfather James Blunt

