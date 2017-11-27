Home Entertainment English

James Cameron reveals why Jack and Rose couldn’t share the door in ‘Titanic’

The director has finally clarified a doubt about the ending scene from the 20-year-old movie.

Published: 27th November 2017 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2017 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

James Cameron with Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet in the famous ending scene set | Fanpop.com

By ANI

WASHINGTON: James Cameron’s magnum opus ‘Titanic’ debuted in theatres 20 years ago, yet fans will never let go of the possibility that there was room enough for both Jack and Rose on that door at the end of ‘Titanic’.

But it seems like director James Cameron has an explanation for the fans that doesn’t involve some science, but rather art.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Cameron was asked directly, “Why doesn’t Rose make room for Jack on the door?”

To which, he replied, “Had he lived, the ending of the film would have been meaningless. The film is about death and separation; he had to die," adding, “Obviously it was an artistic choice, the thing was just big enough to hold her, and not big enough to hold him. I think it’s all kind of silly, really, that we’re having this discussion 20 years later. But it does show that the film was effective in making Jack so endearing to the audience that it hurts them to see him die.”

Cameron also said whether Jack (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) died in the water or by some other tragic accident, there was no way he was going to make it to the end of the film with Rose (played by Kate Winslet).

“Whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down. It’s called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons,” noted Cameron.

This is not the first time Cameron has addressed the issue of Jack’s death.

Back in January, Cameron stood by his script and said the Mythbusters crew were “full of s***” for their scientific determination that the door was large enough to hold two people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Titanic James Cameron Jack and Rose

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp