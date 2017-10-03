Rapper 50 Cent sued over Instagram photographs

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: A photographer has claimed that rapper 50 Cent lifted his photographs without permission and used them to promote his products on Instagram.

In the lawsuit, Christopher Pasatieri, who says he is a professional photographer, claims that he photographed 50 Cent and the rapper put them on his Instagram page without taking his permission.

In the documents, obtained by tmz.com, Pasatieri submitted a screen shot of his photograph and the identical image that the rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, posted on Instagram.

In the caption, 50 Cent promoted his SMS headphones.

Pasatieri says the rapper never licensed the photographs or asked for permission to post them.

Pasatieri doesn't say when he shot the rapper but it appears it is from a concert in June 2014 at Citi Field, New York, where he performed with hip-hop group G-Unit, which is also being sued.

Pasatieri is suing for damages.