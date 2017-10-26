Harvey Weinstein’s former production assistant accuses him of sexual harassment

By ANI

LONDON: A former Weinstein Company’s production assistant has accused the studio mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing her even after her repeated refusals.

In a press conference held by attorney Gloria Allred, Mimi Haleyi, alleged that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006, reports The Guardian.

Haleyi called him “extremely persistent and physically overpowering”.

While talking to a group of reporters, she noted, “I told him no, no, no, but he insisted. He then orally forced himself on me, while I was on my period. He even pulled my tampon out. I was mortified.”

The women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred said that Halwyi was in her 20s and worked as a production assistant on a television show produced by the Weinstein Company, when the incident happened, according to The Guardian.

Haleyi claimed Weinstein later came to her New York apartment and pleaded her to come on a romantic-sounding trip to Paris.

Haleyi explained that she first met Weinstein at the London premiere of 'The Aviator' in 2004. She encountered him again at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006.

She expressed interest in working on one of his films and he invited her to his hotel room and asked for a massage.

Haleyi refused, replying, “No sorry, I’m not a masseuse,” and suggesting he instead contact hotel reception.

Among the dozens, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, who have claimed Weinstein sexually harassed them, several women have said Weinstein raped them.

In response to some of those allegations, the Los Angeles police department and law enforcement officials in London are investigating Weinstein for sexual abuse.